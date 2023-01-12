PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 12

Colfax County
Held, Kit L. & Held, Michelle A., to Held, Hallee A. 32-20-02 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4 $140,000
White, Clarence E., to White, William P. & White, Jennifer B., H&W—Pt Lot 10 In Block 2, Lincoln Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
The Village of Leigh, to Leigh Fire District—Block 10, Railroad Add of Leigh (Tax Exempt)
Drueppel, Norbert W. & Drueppel, Melody A., H&W, Drueppel, Donald J. & Drueppel, Bonnie A., H&W, Drueppel, Raymond A. & Drueppel, Mary Jo, H&W, to Corral, Adrian Block Pt 13, Clarkson and Dorsey Add of Schuyler, Pt Lot 10, 11, 12 In Block 69, Orig Town of Schuyler $178,000