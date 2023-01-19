 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 19

Columbus Credit Services

Colfax County

Pellan, Anita H., Sgl., to Arias Gomez, Juan J. & Bermudez Ramirez, Estela M., MC - Block Pt 13, Clarkson and Dorsey Sub of Schuyler $138,000

Pellan, Michael B. & Pellan, Soraya G., MC, to Arias Gomez, Juan J. & Bermudez Ramirez, Estela M., MC - Block Pt 13, Clarkson and Dorsey Sub of Schuyler $138,000

Steffel, Reynold G. & Steffel, Susan M., H&W, to Steffel, Dale L. - 16-19-04 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $107,000

Steffel, Larry to Steffel, Dale L. - 16-19-04 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $107,000

Vicente, Ignacio R. & Vicente, Ada Paula, fka Tevalan, Ada P., H&W, to Vicente, Ada Paul - Block Pt 13, Clarkson and Dorsey Sub of Schuyler, Lot 2 Mundil Addition of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Vicente, Ignacio R. & Vicente, Ada Paula, fka Tevalan, Ada P., H&W, to Vicente, Joselyn G., Viquez, Kimberly J., Vicente, Christian F., Vicente, Franklin R. - Pt Lot 2, 3 In Block 2, Dorsey Add North Schuyler of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Vicente, Ignacio R. & Vicente, Paula, fka Tevalan, Ada P., H&W, to Vicente, Ignacio R. - Lot 5, 6 In Block 4, Dorsey Add North Schuyler of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

