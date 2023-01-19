PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 19

Colfax County
Pellan, Anita H., Sgl., to Arias Gomez, Juan J. & Bermudez Ramirez, Estela M., MC - Block Pt 13, Clarkson and Dorsey Sub of Schuyler $138,000
Pellan, Michael B. & Pellan, Soraya G., MC, to Arias Gomez, Juan J. & Bermudez Ramirez, Estela M., MC - Block Pt 13, Clarkson and Dorsey Sub of Schuyler $138,000
Steffel, Reynold G. & Steffel, Susan M., H&W, to Steffel, Dale L. - 16-19-04 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $107,000
Steffel, Larry to Steffel, Dale L. - 16-19-04 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $107,000
Vicente, Ignacio R. & Vicente, Ada Paula, fka Tevalan, Ada P., H&W, to Vicente, Ada Paul - Block Pt 13, Clarkson and Dorsey Sub of Schuyler, Lot 2 Mundil Addition of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Vicente, Ignacio R. & Vicente, Ada Paula, fka Tevalan, Ada P., H&W, to Vicente, Joselyn G., Viquez, Kimberly J., Vicente, Christian F., Vicente, Franklin R. - Pt Lot 2, 3 In Block 2, Dorsey Add North Schuyler of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
People are also reading…
Vicente, Ignacio R. & Vicente, Paula, fka Tevalan, Ada P., H&W, to Vicente, Ignacio R. - Lot 5, 6 In Block 4, Dorsey Add North Schuyler of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services