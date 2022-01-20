PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 20

Colfax County
KLUCK, GALEN A TO KLUCK, GALEN A & PAMELA A CO TRUSTEE- 09-17-02 PT NE 1/4 NE ¼ (TAX EXEMPT)
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
Colfax County
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
A few months after receiving new Wi-Fi hotspots for patrons, the Schuyler Public Library is trying to spread word of the new technology available.
The Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce is making a big push to spotlight local businesses in 2022, according to Executive Director Audra Jedlicka.
A Schuyler Police officer is still recovering from an alleged assault over Christmas weekend.
City of Schuyler employees won’t be getting an incentive for getting vaccinated against COVID-19. At least, not any time soon.
Two Schuyler men have been recognized for their potentially life-saving efforts during a house fire that occurred a little over one month ago.
Economic development is a term that gets talked about a lot, but what does it mean to us in Schuyler and how does it impact our lives?
After many canceled events and years of the pandemic, the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce is coming back strong with a packed 2022 events calendar.
From positive stories of businesses investing in the community to the sad news of the untimely death of a Schuyler Central High School student…
Colfax County is the latest entity to join a memorandum of understanding for broadband infrastructure development.
