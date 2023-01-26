PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 26

Colfax County
Zavadil, Jesse L. & Zavadil, Brandi L., H&W, to Chavez, Jackelin & Canales, Luis, W&H - Lot 4 And Pt Lot 3 In Block 3, North Schuyler of Schuyler $325,000
Ruth, Randy L., Co-Trustee, Ruth, Theresa M., Co-Trustee, R&T Ruth Family Trust to Steffensmeier, Jared & Steffensmeier, Carly, - 31-20-03 NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $340,000
Healy, Thomas M., Sgl., to Valle, German - Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 In Block 75, Orig Town of Schuyler $280,000
