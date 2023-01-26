 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 26

  • 0
Columbus Credit Services

Colfax County

Zavadil, Jesse L. & Zavadil, Brandi L., H&W, to Chavez, Jackelin & Canales, Luis, W&H - Lot 4 And Pt Lot 3 In Block 3, North Schuyler of Schuyler $325,000

Ruth, Randy L., Co-Trustee, Ruth, Theresa M., Co-Trustee, R&T Ruth Family Trust to Steffensmeier, Jared & Steffensmeier, Carly, - 31-20-03 NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $340,000

Healy, Thomas M., Sgl., to Valle, German - Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 In Block 75, Orig Town of Schuyler $280,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News