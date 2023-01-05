 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 5

Columbus Credit Services

Colfax CountySvec, Julianna J., Sgl., to McKenney, Robbi & McKenny, Steven, MC—20-19-04 S1/2 NW 1/4 SW 1/4 $400,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

