PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 21

Colfax County
Wigington, Richard, Sgl., to Nicolas, Eduardo Deleon, Sgl. - PT Lot 4, 3 In Block 8, Hoops Add of Schuyler $11,000
Urbanek, Robert J. to Valdes, Jorge A. Lopez - PT Lot 1, 2 In Block 14, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $10,000
14-20-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4 Ruskamp, Stephan F. & Ruskamp, Joan M., H&W, to Ruskamp, Stephen F., Trustee, Ruskamp, Joan M., Trustee, Ruskamp, Stephen & Joan Living Trust (Tax Exempt)
Wurdeman, Dennis E. & Wurdeman, Linda L., H&W, to Wurdeman, Michael A., Wurdeman, Mark E., Wurdeman, Matthew W. - 07-19-02 W 1/2 SE 1/4, SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Abousadah, Abdelsalam I., to Marroquin, Santos & Ortega, Maria A. - PT Lot 3 In Block 8, Hoxies Add of Schuyler $135,000
People are also reading…
Urbanek, Robert J. to Guzman, Luis - Lot 3, 4 In Block 14, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $37,000
JACKITT LLC to Chromy, Jared - Lot 10 Water Tower SD of Schuyler $230,000
360 Flooring Company LLC to Hutchens, Dine C. & Chavez, Luis E. - Lot 2 Tasa Addition of Leigh Home $175,000
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services