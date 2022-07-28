 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 28

  • 0
Columbus Credit Services

Colfax County

Schlautman, Duane C. & Schlautman, Mary Ann, H&W, to Bayer, Michael P. & Bayer, Melissa M., H&W - Lot 7, 8, 9, 10 Parks Add Block 2 of Howells $40,000

Franzluebbers, Richard B., Franzluebbers, Marlyce, Franzluebbers, Richard B. to Franzluebbers, Richard B., Franzluebbers, Marlyce - 26-20-04 SW 1/4 SE 1/4, 28-20-04 PT SE 1/4, 35-20-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, S 1/2 SE 1/4 (DNS)

Karges, Bruce & Karges, Kathleen, MC, to Egr, Gene, Sgl. - 22-17-03 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $325,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4-H beef champions announced

4-H beef champions announced

To say that the 4-H beef show at the Colfax County Fair was popular would be an understatement. Dozens of spectators gathered at the fairgroun…

Champion horse showmen announced

Champion horse showmen announced

To kick off the Colfax County Fair, a morning horse show on July 14 featured Colfax County's best riders and showmen in a competition to crown…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News