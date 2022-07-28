PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 28

Colfax County
Schlautman, Duane C. & Schlautman, Mary Ann, H&W, to Bayer, Michael P. & Bayer, Melissa M., H&W - Lot 7, 8, 9, 10 Parks Add Block 2 of Howells $40,000
Franzluebbers, Richard B., Franzluebbers, Marlyce, Franzluebbers, Richard B. to Franzluebbers, Richard B., Franzluebbers, Marlyce - 26-20-04 SW 1/4 SE 1/4, 28-20-04 PT SE 1/4, 35-20-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, S 1/2 SE 1/4 (DNS)
Karges, Bruce & Karges, Kathleen, MC, to Egr, Gene, Sgl. - 22-17-03 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $325,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services