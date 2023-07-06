Butler County
Antholz, Jennifer L., Sgl., to White, Gavin, Sgl. - Lot 6 & W 1/2 of Lot 5, Block 1; Surety Investment Company Addition to David City $139,000.00
Pokorny, Galen J. & Pokorny, Teresa A., MC, to Meusch, Bradley E. & Meusch, Aliesha A., MC - 32-16-02 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $201,000.00
Janicek, Daniel, Trustee, Janicek Family Trust, to Loseke, David A., Trustee, Loseke, David A. Revocable Trust
07-16-01 A Strip of Land Located in The S 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.09 Acres, More or Less) $6,402.00
Skyler Mechanical LLC, to Spiars, Kathiann - Lot 10, Block 10; Original Town of Rising City $130,500.00
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services