Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 7

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Colfax County

Noyd, John C. & Noyd, Janice E., H&W, to Noyd, John C. & Noyd, Janice E., Beavers, Andrew D. & Beavers, Amber M. - Lot 1, 2, 3, 12 In Block 2, Orig Town of Rogers (Tax Exempt)

Sanne, Nathaniel J. & Sanne, Abbi M., H&W, to PJR Holdings LLC - Outlot PT G Outlots A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I of Clarkson $45,000

Bennett, Robert & Bennett, Kathy, H&W, to Wild Ridge Investments LLC - Lot 9 And Pt Lot 10 In Block 16, Orig Town of Howells $58,000

Village of Leigh to Wietfeld, Paul - PT Lot 6, 7, 8 In Block 6, Orig Town of Leigh, Walling Add of Leigh (Tax Exempt)

Mundil, Richard L. to Steffensmeier, Keith A. - Lot 11 In Block 4, Orig Town of Clarkson, Lot 17 In Block 9, Orig Town of Clarkson $4,000

Castillo, Emilio M. & Sustayta, Socorro, H&W, to Castillo Sustaita, Maria Del Socorro - Lot 4 In Block 5, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Semerad, Dale G., Trustee, Semerad, Bernadette M., Trustee, Semerad Trust Dated April 19 2011, to Semerad, Dale G. & Semerad, Bernadette M. - 22-20-04 NE 1/4 NE 1/4; 34-20-04 SE 1/4 NE 1/4; 34-20-04 NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Svehla, Heather A., to Svehla, Heather A., Trustee, Svehla, Heather A. Revocable Trust - Block Pt 9, Clarkson and Dorsey SD of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Thomas, Michael D. to Hobbs, Scott L. & Hobbs, Kevin Mark - Lot 11 Brodecky Add of Howells $95,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

