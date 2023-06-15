Colfax County
Aragon, Marilyn, Sgl., to Cortez, Rolando Meza & Marroquin, Olivia, H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Eastridge Add of Schuyler $200,000
Sobota, Kadie R., nka Bond, Kadie Renae, Sgl., to Phillips, Keldon K. & Phillips, Amber R., H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Bohus Sindelar Sub of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Sobota, Stephen A. & Sobota, Lynn M., H&W, to Phillips, Keldon K. & Phillips, Amber R., H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Bohus Sindelar Sub of Schuyler $277,000
Horak, Robert J., Sgl., to Horak, Robert J., Oeltjen, Kari Ann, Meyer, Kristy Jo - 28-19-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, NE 1/4 SW 1/4, PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)