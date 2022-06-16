 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 16

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Colfax County

Leigh Community Investment LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc - Lot 9 Park 2nd Add of Leigh $10,000

Grandville Custom Homes Inc to Encarnacion, Nabor & Encarnacion, Maria Del Carmen, H&W - Block 15, Water Tower Sub of Schuyler $306,000

Lot 4 In Block 5, Orig Town of Schuyler Encarnacion, Nabor & Encarnacion, Maria Del Carmen, H&W, to Lopez Marroquin, Leandro $134,000

Seckman, Jack B. & Seckman, Lois J., H&W, to Chappell, Mark - Lot 7, 8 In Block 4, Orig Town of Schuyler, Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 In Block 29, Orig Town of Schuyler $245,000

Kulhanek, Carolyn A. to Bayer, Rick Joseph & Bayer, Laura Jean, H&W - 13-20-03 S 1/2 NW 1/4 $450,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

