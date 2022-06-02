 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 2

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Colfax County

Morton, John R. & Morton, Denise, H&W, to Pickhinke, Jessie J., Sgl. - PT Lot 7 Brodecky Add of Howells $65,000

Eloge, Clarissa R., Sgl., to Chavez, Cynthia K., Sgl. - PT Lot 2 In Block 12, South Schuyler of Schuyler $177,000

Martin, Jacklyn M. & Martin, Jeremia L., W&H, to Hunke, Mary - Lot 3 In Block 3, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Hunke, Mary & Hunke, Francis, to Martin, Jacklyn M. - Lot 8 In Block 16, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Shelby Lumber Co. Inc., to Medina, Isidro Garcia - PT Lot 2, 3 In Block 3, North Schuyler of Schuyler $260,000

Kluck, A. Glenn Co. to Schuyler Cooperative Association - 21-17-02 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 $231,000

Bourek, Christopher & Bourek, Tina to 15Briggs, Bret A. - Lot 12, 13, 14, 15 Chleboun Sub of Clarkson $15,000

Wurdeman, Judith A. & Wurdeman, Roger A., Konicek, Jane, Konicek, Jane M., to Little Horse Farm LLC - 03-19-03 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Home 360 Flooring Co LLC to Labenz, Emma Jadyn - Lot 3 Tasa Addition of Leigh $165,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

