Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 23

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Colfax County

Jedlicka, Glen P. & Weed, Shannon Lea to Jedlicka, Glen P. & Weed, Shannon L. - 02-17-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

