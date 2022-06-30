PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 30

Colfax County
Barry, Sheryl L., Attorney in Fact, Barry, Shannon M., to Sebastian Francisco, Daniel & Juarez, Rosa, H&W, - Lot 4 And PT Lot 3 In Block 13, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $219,000
Cattau, Clifford E. & Vogel Cattau, Linda, H&W, to Reed, Kyle & Reed, Iana, H&W - Lot 1 Bobcat Lake SD 23-17-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska $15,000
Payne, Jason K. & Payne, Emily, H&W, to Powell, Jennifer - Lot 24 And PT Lot 25 In Block 3, Railroad Add of Leigh $30,000
Alarcon, Cristian E., Sgl., to Lorenzo, Jose Camacho & Miranda, Maria Teresa Suhul, H&W - Lot 10, 11, 12 In Block 79, Orig Town of Schuyler $260,000
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services