PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 9

Colfax County

Pycha, Benjamin J. & Pycha, Maria Ann, H&W, to Pycha, Annette R., Sgl. - 12-17-02 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Shultz, Corey David & Shultz, Katherine M., H&W, to Jimenez, Antoinette Herrera - Lot 20 and Pt Lot 25 In Block 16, Clarkson & Dorsey Sub Replat Block 16 of Schuyler $168,000

Langemeier, Roland, Trustee, Langemeier, Norma, Trustee, to Jack Property Holdings LLC - Lot 2, 5, 9 Lang Industrial Site Sub of Schuyler $140,000

Julies Properties LLC to Kroeger Management LLC - PT Lot 1, 2, 3 In Block 80, Orig Town of Schuyler $98,000

Long, Kristen M., (fka Cummings, Kristen M.) & Long, Dustin, W&H, to Torres, Mirian Marino - Lot 10 In Block B, Northview Add of Schuyler $310,000

McMeekin, Timothy & McMeekin, Julie Ann, H&W, to ZKE LLC - 18-20-02 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $39,000

Semerad, Marvin L. & Semerad, Betty J., H&W, to Tomcak, Nancy J., Trustee, Semerad, Michael A., Trustee, Semerad, Marvin L. Irrevocable Trust, Semerad, Betty J. Irrevocable Trust - Lot 1, 2 In Block 17, Brodecky Add of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Hajek, Susan to Hajek, Jesse Michael - Lot 6 In Block 15, Orig Town of Clarkson $80,000

Hajek, Lindsey to Hajek, Susan - Lot 6 In Block 15, Orig Town of Clarkson $80,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0