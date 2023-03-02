Colfax CountyPickhinke, Russell S., Sgl., Pickhinke, Larry J. & Pickhinke, Karen J., H&W, Pickhinke, Dennis D. & Pickhinke, Joyce M., H&W, Pickhinke, Duane, Sgl., to Pickhinke, Gary L. & Pickhinke, Lori A., H&W—13-20-03 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4 $531,000
Pickhinke, Russell S., Sgl., Pickhinke, Larry J. & Pickhinke, Karen J., H&W, Pickhinke, Dennis D. & Pickhinke, Joyce M., H&W, Pickhinke, Duane, Sgl., to Pickhinke, Gary L. & Pickhinke, Lori A., H&W—Pt Lot 4, 5 In Block 13, Orig Town of Howells $60,000
Hurd, Joseph J. & Hurd, Judith K., H&W, to Hurd, Joseph J. & Hurd, Judith K.—10-20-04 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Brabec, Jordan E. & Brabec, Becky A., fka Sindelar, Becky A., H&W, to Brabec, Becky A., Trustee, Sindelar, Brad J. Trust Agreement UTD—02-20-03 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)