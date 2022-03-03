PROPERTY TRANSFERS - March 3

Colfax County
Svehla, Alice, Sgl., to Svehla, Rodney L. & Svehla, Mary A., H&W - 07-19-03 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $80,000
Medrano, Robert to Medrano, Robert, aka Mendrano, Robert, - 22-17-03 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Prado, Juan C. & Prado, Christina A., H&W, to Ibarra, Lourdes Gutierrez & Renteria, Maria Del Rocio - Lot 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 in Block 43, Original Town of Schuyler $119,000
Bayer, Robert R. & Bayer, Carol A., H&W, to Bayer, Robert R. Trust, Bayer, Carol A. Trust, Bayer, Robert R. Trustee, Bayer, Carol A. Trustee - PT Lot 2, 3 In Block 34, Original Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services