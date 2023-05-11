Colfax County
Kluthe, Judith A., Sgl., to Prokopec, Timothy C. & Prokopec, Jenna M., H&W - Lot 15, 16 And Pt Lot 17 Kubik Block of Clarkson $320,000
Acosta Diaz, Alejandro & Grimaldo, Cristina, H&W, to Acosta Diaz, Alejandro & Grimaldo, Cristina, H&W - Pt Lot 8 In Block 3, Dorsey Add North Schuyler of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Village of Leigh Nebraska to Leigh Community Schools, Leigh Nebraska - Lot 8, 9, 10 In Block 2, Farmers Add of Leigh, Lot 15 Western Trust and Security Co Add of Leigh (Tax Exempt)
Burenheide, Adam & Burenheide, Elisia, H&W, to Hegemann, Wyatt - Lot 9 In Block 21, Orig Town of Howells $90,000
Garcia, Mario M. Pardo & Martinez, Teresa Castillo, H&W, to Ueding, Tyler & Tworek, Haley, MC - Lot 3 In Block A, North Park 2nd Add of Schuyler $305,000