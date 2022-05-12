 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 12

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Colfax County

Cinfel, Travis & Cinfel, Mary, H&W, to Steffensmeier, Gerald F. & Steffensmeier, Anita H., H&W - Lot 12 And PT Lot 11 In Block 12, Orig Town of Clarkson $135,000

Jedlicka, Audra L., to Jedlicka, Clinton A. - 12-18-02 SW 1/4 SW 1/4 $180,000

Thiele, James L. & Thiele, Peggy, H&W, to Alonso Carrera, Maria D. - Lot 13, 14 In Block 2, Reisch’s Add of Richland $56,000

Baker Enterprises of Nebraska LLC to Yosten, Christopher D., Yosten, Russell J. - Lot 1 Baker Enterprises ADD 13-17-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska $60,000

Lepant, Jeremiah J. & Lepant, Peggy L., H&W, to Williams, Roger & Williams, Rebecca, H&W - PT Lot 3 In Block 6, Lincoln Add of Schuyler $90,000

Lot 8, 9 and PT Lot 7 In Block 36, Orig Town of Schuyler Corona, Gabriela & Hernandez, Gabriela to Magua, Guadalupe Corona & Garcia-Olivares, Jose $40,000

Schlautman, Martin F. & Schlautman, Laurie D., H&W, to Cada, Timothy G. & Cada, Krisanne, H&W - 15-19-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 $3,000

Lot 8 and Pt Lot 19 In Block 19, Orig Town of Clarkson, 24-20-02 PT NW 1/4 Indra, Billy M. & Indra, Joan K., H&W, to Pospichal, Samantha J., Trustee, Indra, Adam B., Trustee, Billy M. Indra Irrevocable Trust, Joan K. Indra Irrevocable Trust (Tax Exempt)

Jirsak, Janice K., to Prokopec, Kevin C. - Lot 1 In Block 7, Orig Town of Clarkson $43,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

