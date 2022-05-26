 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 26

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Colfax County

Bailey, Steven B. & Bailey, Mary Kay, H&W, to Healy, John J. & Healy, Judy K., H&W - PT Lot 15, 16 In Block B, Neujahr Vondracek Add of Schuyler $285,000

Brichacek, Stanley J. & Brichacek, Sandra A., H&W, to Brichacek, Stanley J., Trustee, Brichacek, Sandra A., Trustee, Stanley and Sandra Brichacek Living Trust - 23-19-03 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4; 23-19-03 SE 1/4 NW 1/4, N3/4 NE 1/4 SW 1/4; 26-19-03 N1/2 NE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Barrios, Rosa & Barrios, Mario to Barrios, Rosa - Lot 8 In Block A, Eastridge Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Wigington, Colten W. to C & G Properties Inc. - Lot 5 In Block 26, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $35,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

