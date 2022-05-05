 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 5

  • 0
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Colfax County

Schulenberg, Janet J. to Schulenberg, Kenneth K. - 33-18-02 SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Faltys, Michael & Faltys, Kelli, H&W, Clark, Sherrie, Faltys, Matthieu, Faltys, Mathieu, Faltys, Nick, Faltys, Marcus & Faltys, Megan, H&W, Faltys, Neal & Faltys, Lori, H&W to IWOS LLC - 25-19-03 SW 1/4 SW 1/4; 25-19-03 NW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Groteluschen, Keith, Grotelsuchen, Keith to Sayers Brothers LLC - 30-19-02 S1/2 NW 1/4 SW 1/4, E1/2 S1/2 S 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Groteluschen, Martha, Groteluschen, Michael, Groteluschen, Micheal to Sayers Brothers LLC - 30-19-02 S1/2 NW 1/4 SW 1/4, E1/2 S1/2 S 1/2 SW 1/4 $266,000

Connealy, Karen N. to Connealy, Karen N., Connealy, Nicole, Connealy, Jodi, Connealy, Brittany, Manley, Megan - Block 18, Clarkson 5th Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

06-16-02 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 Bolton, Kenneth G. to Bolton, Kenneth G., Benedict, Trina M., Baxa, Trudy J., Thompson, Roxann R. - 06-16-02 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 (DNS)

People are also reading…

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Game, set, match

Game, set, match

Recently, I had the privilege to address a group of community-minded individuals in a nearby town who had asked me to talk about housing and h…

Anytime Fitness expands

Anytime Fitness expands

As gyms continue to get back into normal operations after COVID, Anytime Fitness is expanding its gym space to better accommodate its growing …

Car 54, where are you?

Car 54, where are you?

The dispatch center at the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office is filled with screens, notices, infographics and sheets of names and numbers. Dispa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News