PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 5

Colfax County
Schulenberg, Janet J. to Schulenberg, Kenneth K. - 33-18-02 SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Faltys, Michael & Faltys, Kelli, H&W, Clark, Sherrie, Faltys, Matthieu, Faltys, Mathieu, Faltys, Nick, Faltys, Marcus & Faltys, Megan, H&W, Faltys, Neal & Faltys, Lori, H&W to IWOS LLC - 25-19-03 SW 1/4 SW 1/4; 25-19-03 NW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Groteluschen, Keith, Grotelsuchen, Keith to Sayers Brothers LLC - 30-19-02 S1/2 NW 1/4 SW 1/4, E1/2 S1/2 S 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Groteluschen, Martha, Groteluschen, Michael, Groteluschen, Micheal to Sayers Brothers LLC - 30-19-02 S1/2 NW 1/4 SW 1/4, E1/2 S1/2 S 1/2 SW 1/4 $266,000
Connealy, Karen N. to Connealy, Karen N., Connealy, Nicole, Connealy, Jodi, Connealy, Brittany, Manley, Megan - Block 18, Clarkson 5th Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
06-16-02 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 Bolton, Kenneth G. to Bolton, Kenneth G., Benedict, Trina M., Baxa, Trudy J., Thompson, Roxann R. - 06-16-02 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 (DNS)
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services