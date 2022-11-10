PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 10

Colfax County
Janousek, Dean L., Sgl., to Janousek, Levi - 08-19-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
McAuliffe, Mark & McAuliffe, Rogjean, H&W, to Kudera, Charles H. - 06-18-03 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $335,000
Estrada, Noe G., aka Estrada, Noe to Kaup, Mitchell & Raya-Kaup, Lucia, - Block 7, Welchs Add of Schuyler $180,000
First Presbyterian Church of Schuyler to Robles, Brandon, Sgl. & Escobar, Noemy, Sgl. - Lot 9 Gerald Norman 1st Add of Schuyler $306,000
Baumert, James H., & Baumert, Marianne J., to Baumert, James H., Trustee, Baumert, Gary J., Trustee, Blum, Debra K., Trustee, Baumert, James H. Rev. Trust Agreement - Lot 12 In Block 11, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)
Prokopec, Larry & Prokopec, Linda, H&W, Prokopec, Ron & Prokopec, Diane, H&W, Dendinger, Ann & Dendinger, Thomas, W&H, Prokopec, Jim & Prokopec, Donette, H&W, to Stanley, Travis, aka Stanley, Travis J. - Lot 12 In Block 19, Orig Town of Clarkson (Tax Exempt)
People are also reading…
Volovsek, Darlene, fka Prokopec, Darlene, Sgl., to Stanley, Travis, aka Stanley, Travis J. - Lot 12 In Block 19, Orig Town of Clarkson $53,000
Avina, Rafael & Avina, Carmen, H&W, to Avina, Rafael, Avina, Berenice, Avina, Cesar, Avina, Kimberly - Lot 4 And Pt Lot 3 In Block 2, Hoxies Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services