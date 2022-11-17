PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 17

Colfax County
Vrba, Frank R. Vrba, Cindy, Seda, Roberta Seda, Mike, to Dvorak, Craig M. & Dvorak, Christine M., H&W - 36-19-03 S 1/2 NW 1/4, 21-19-03 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $334,000
Engel, Joel J. & Engel, Susan K., to Schmid, Gloria J. - 30-17-03 PT N 1/2 SE 1/4, 29-17-03 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4 $750,000
Schellpeper, Alexander, Sgl., to Brabec, Magyver - Pt Lot 6 Chleboun Sub of Clarkson $113,000
Novak, David W. & Novak, Theresa R., H&W, to Svitak, Richard & Svitak, Roseann, H&W - Pt Lot 2 Koza Blk of Clarkson, Outlot Pt G Outlots A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I of Clarkson (DNS)
Delacruz, Raul & Delacruz, Maricela, H&W, to Escobar, Maynor Romero - Lot 2, 3, 4 Kracls Sub In 14-17-3 of Schuyler $25,000
People are also reading…
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services