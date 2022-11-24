PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 24

Colfax County
Blum, Donald J. & Blum, Bonnie E., to Crogan, Meredith M., Trustee, Blum, Donald Irrevocable Trust, Blum, Bonnie Irrevocable Trust - Pt Lot 6, 7 In Block 18, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)
Dietrich, Lester D., Sgl., Dietrich, Melvin J., Sgl., to Jedlicka, Andrew S. - 15-17-03 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $30,000
Bauman, Raymond J., Sgl., to Pavel, Ryan D., Sgl. - Lot 1, 2, 3 In Block 1, Reisch’s 2nd Add of Richland $30,000
Krueger, Vonn, Sgl., to Krueger, Koleton J., Krueger, Julia M., Krueger, Rachel G. - 29-19-04 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Dirkschneider, Rodney L. & Dirkschneider, Regina E., H&W, to Pekarek, Valfred - Pt Lot 10, 11 In Block 13, Orig Town of Howells $75,000
Faltys, Elizabeth A. & Faltys, Thomas, W&H, to Croghan, Tyler D., Sgl. - Lot 5 In Block 28, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $120,000
Clausen, Lavern D., Trustee, Clausen, Lavern D. Revocable Trust, Clausen, Alma E. Revocable Trust to Hernandez, Jose Lopez - Lot 6 In Block A, North Park 2nd Add of Schuyler $29,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services