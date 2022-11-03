PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 3

Colfax County
Thompson, Joann M., Sgl., to Thompson, Joann M., Davidson, Shawn Elaine, Thompson, Bradley David - Pt Lot 7, 8 In Block 14, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Hernandez, Palemon & Hernandez, Leticia, H&W, to Hernandez, Angela L. - Block Pt 8, Clarkson and Dorsey Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Brester, Scott, Sgl., to Brester, Scott, Co-Trustee, Scott and Anna Brester Family Trust - Pt Lot 5 In Block 30, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)
Brester, Scott, Sgl., to Brester, Scott Co-Trustee, Scott and Anna Brester Family Trust - Pt Lot 5, 6, 7 In Block 11, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)
Stodola, Mary M. & Stodola, Jeffrey S., W&H, to Kreikemeier, Kenneth J., Sgl., & Ramm, Lani M., Sgl. - Lot 8, 9, 10 In Block 3, of Clarkson $175,000
People are also reading…
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services