PROPERTY TRANSFERS - October 27

Colfax CountyCity of Schuyler Nebraska, City of Schuyler Dept of Utilities to Schuyler Home Builders Group LLC—Lot 9 In Block 3, Water Tower SD 2nd Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Urbanek, Robert J., Sgl., to Delgado, Ambrocio Carreto—Lot 1 In Block A, Eastridge Add of Schuyler $140,000
Seeland, Monica A., Sgl., to Seeland, Monica A., Trustee, Seeland, Monica A Revocable Trust Agreement—04-18-04 E 1/2 SE 1/4, 16-18-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Hernandez, Yenny P. Delgado, Sgl., to Hernandez, Hector Davalos—Lot 3, 4, 5 In Block 5, Hoxies Add of Schuyler $170,000
Cada, Timothy G. & Cada, Krisanne, H&W, to Cada, Timothy G., Trustee, Cada, Krisanne, Trustee, Cada, Timothy G. Rev. Trust, Cada, Krisanne Rev. Trust—09-19-03 SE 1/4, 10-19-03 W 1/2 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 SW 1/4, 16-19-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Brandt, Kurt L. & Brandt, Sandra K., H&W, to Osborne, Jesse D., Sgl. & Meinke, Jaime L., Sgl.—Lot 11 Lake Socorro Sub 27-17-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska $38,000
Thiele, James L. & Thiele, Peggy J., H&W, to Thiele, James L., Trustee, Thiele, Peggy J., Trustee, Thiele, James L. Revocable Trust, Thiele, Peggy J. Revocable Trust—Lot 14 In Block 1, Railroad Add of Leigh, Lot 8 In Block 2, Orig Town of Schuyler, Lot 14 And Pt Lot 13 In Block 1, Reischs Add of Richland (Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services