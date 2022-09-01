PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 1

Colfax County
Franzluebbers, Donald G., Aka-Franzluebbers, Donald & Franzluebbers, Lori I Aka-Franzluebbers, Lori, to Franzluebbers, Donald G. & Franzluebbers, Lori I. - 24-20-04 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4, 11-20-04 PT NW 1/4 SE 1/4, PT S 1/2 SE 1/4, 30-20-04 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Stanley, Taylor - Lot 11 In Block 20, Orig Town of Clarkson $31,000
Carballo, Milton & Sotelo, Beatriz, H&W, to Alvarez, Justo Velasquez - Pt Lot 1, 3 In Block 7, Lincoln Add of Schuyler, Lot 10 Woods Brothers 1st Add Block A of Schuyler $247,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services