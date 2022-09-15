 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 15

Columbus Credit Services

Colfax County

Faltys, Andrew L. & Faltys, Carly L., H&W, to Hegemann, Kade A., - 06-20-04 PT S 1/2 SE 1/4 $460,000

JAMOR Pork LLC to Pivotal Pork LLC - 09-18-03 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $600,000

Robles, Neil J. & Robles, Xiomara Yamileth, H&W, to Gomez, Lidia Surama Romero - Lot 2 Robles Addition of Schuyler $160,000

Robertson, Eugene J. & Robertson, Linda D. Robertson, H&W, to Eugene J., Trustee, Robertson, Linda D., Trustee, Robertson, Eugene J. Revocable Living Trust, Robertson, Linda D. Revocable Living Trust - 26-19-04 SW 1/4 NE 1/4, SW 1/4, 27-19-04 PT N 1/2 NE 1/4, 16-18-03 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Muehlich, Joan H., Sgl., to Reid, Dawnn & Williams, Lori - 26-18-04 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

