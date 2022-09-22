PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 22

Colfax County
Robles, Neil J. & Robles, Xiomara Yamileth, H&W, to Gomez, Lidia Surama Romero - Lot 2 Robles Addition of Schuyler $160,000
Robertson, Eugene J. & Robertson, Linda D., H&W, to Robertson, Eugene J., Trustee, Robertson, Linda D., Trustee, Robertson, Eugene J. Revocable Living Trust, Robertson, Linda D. Revocable Living Trust - 26-19-04 SW 1/4 NE 1/4, SW 1/4, 27-19-04 PT N 1/2 NE 1/4, 16-18-03 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Garcia, Sebastian Tino, Sgl., to Garcia, Magdalena Tino - Block PT S1/2 13, Clarkson 5th Add of Schuyler $112,000
JaMor Pork LLC to Pivotal Pork LLC - 09-18-03 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $600,000
Village of Leigh, Nebraska to Wietfeld, Kenneth J. - 19-20-02 E1/2 SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Wietfeld, Kenneth J., to Village of Leigh, Nebraska - 19-20-02 PT SW 1/4 NE 1/4, PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Beatty, Theresa, Trustee, Machmuller, Marvin Living Trust to Machmueller, Drew A. - PT Lot 4 Staab Add of Leigh $2,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services