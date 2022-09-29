 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 29

Columbus Credit Services

Colfax County

Mundil, Richard L., Sgl., to Belsky, Andrew - PT Lot 1 In Block 43, Orig Town of Howells, PT Lot 1 In Block 1, Dickey Add of Howells $51,000

Ramirez, Anselmo J., Sgl., to Ramirez, Anselmo & Ramirez, Martha Magana De, H&W - Block 120, Clarkson 2nd Add of Schuyler $152,000

Olson, Victor O., Sgl., to Hollatz, Richard D. & Hollatz, Deanna C., H&W - Lot 8 And PT Lot 6, 7 Western Trust and Security Co Add of Leigh, 18-20-02 PT S 1/2 NE 1/4 $50,000

