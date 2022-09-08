PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 8

Colfax County
Ahrens, Doris Ann, Sgl., to Whitmarsh, Zoe Lynn & Eilers, Dallas - Lot 1, 2, 7, 8 In Block 1, Lincoln Add of Schuyler, Lot 2 Ahrens Sub of Schuyler, Lot 2 Ahrens Sub 14-17-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska $40,000
Wurdeman, Mike & Wurdeman, Twila, H&W, to Wurdeman, Michael A. & Wurdeman, Twila M. - Outlot PT A Outlots A, B, C, D, E of Leigh (Tax Exempt)
Schwanebeck, William H, Sgl., to Schwanebeck Town Rental LLC - Lot 17, 18 In Block 32, Orig Town of Schuyler, 14-17-03 PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Healy, Joseph R. & Healy, Kiara, H&W, to Hernandez, Walter E. - 05-17-03 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $230,000
City of Schuyler, Nebraska, City of Schuyler NE Department of Utilities to Home Development LLC - Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 Water Tower Sub 4th Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Hunter, John M. & Hunter, Sarah Jane, MC, to Sherlock, Justin Ronni, Sgl. - PT Lot 4, 5 In Block 31, Orig Town of Howells $78,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services