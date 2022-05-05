 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Q&A: Alden Kment

  • 0
Alden Kment

Councilmembers Alden Kment and Antonio Rodriguez sit at a council meeting in September 2020. Rodriguez was one of the two who voted in favor of a mask mandate Jan. 19. The measure failed 4-2.

 CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS, SCHUYLER SUN

Question: Name and Position?

Answer: Alden L. Kment, City Councilmen 1st Ward

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

A: I have lived in Schuyler for 46-plus years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family.

A: My spouse is Karen, and my children are: Scott, who lives in Utica; and Charmyn, who lives in Schuyler.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I work in insurance sales at First State Insurance in David City.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I am interested in trying to help the community by trying to provide some conservative and common sense leadership.

People are also reading…

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I am currently on the city council and am or have been active in The American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Eagles and more.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: Being an active part of the community for 46-plus years.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Housing and police protection.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county could do better? Why?

A: The city, (not the county as this position has very little to do with the county) needs to try to improve the appearance of the city itself. This we are trying to do but sometimes the cost of projects are just unbelievable and this cost makes some good projects just not something we can afford to do.  

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: This is a hard question, fishing in Alaska or riding in a helicopter over the Platte River during a flood.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Game, set, match

Game, set, match

Recently, I had the privilege to address a group of community-minded individuals in a nearby town who had asked me to talk about housing and h…

Anytime Fitness expands

Anytime Fitness expands

As gyms continue to get back into normal operations after COVID, Anytime Fitness is expanding its gym space to better accommodate its growing …

Car 54, where are you?

Car 54, where are you?

The dispatch center at the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office is filled with screens, notices, infographics and sheets of names and numbers. Dispa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News