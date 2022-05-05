Q&A: Alden Kment

Question: Name and Position?

Answer: Alden L. Kment, City Councilmen 1st Ward

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

A: I have lived in Schuyler for 46-plus years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family.

A: My spouse is Karen, and my children are: Scott, who lives in Utica; and Charmyn, who lives in Schuyler.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I work in insurance sales at First State Insurance in David City.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I am interested in trying to help the community by trying to provide some conservative and common sense leadership.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I am currently on the city council and am or have been active in The American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Eagles and more.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: Being an active part of the community for 46-plus years.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Housing and police protection.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county could do better? Why?

A: The city, (not the county as this position has very little to do with the county) needs to try to improve the appearance of the city itself. This we are trying to do but sometimes the cost of projects are just unbelievable and this cost makes some good projects just not something we can afford to do.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: This is a hard question, fishing in Alaska or riding in a helicopter over the Platte River during a flood.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0