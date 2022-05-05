 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Q&A: Dale Wolfe

Question: Name and Position?

Answer: Dale Wolfe, City council member, 1st ward

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

A: I am a lifelong resident of Schuyler.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family.

A: My wife Jenna and I have three children: Madelyne, Dylan and Kaitlyn.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I'm a warehouse supervisor at Cargill in Schuyler.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I'm a fourth generation Schuyler resident and parent of three children that all attended Schuyler schools through high school.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I'm a previous church board member at Christ United Methodist Church. I assisted in coaching of youth soccer when my children were younger. I volunteered for various events representing Cargill like grilling for football games, presenting scholarships at high school awards night and Schuyler community clean up. 

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I'm a current member of Schuyler Planning Commission. Lifelong resident that works in this community. I am a Schuyler High alumni and all three of my children completed all of their primary education in Schuyler as well.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: They are growth and promotion. Housing.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county could do better? Why?

A: Continue to promote the area so that businesses and families can thrive and prosper.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: I've ridden in a hot air balloon across the Platte River.

