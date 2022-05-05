Q&A: Jim Mejstrik

Question: Name and Position?

Answer: Jim Mejstrik, Colfax County Commissioner 3rd District.

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

A: I was born and raised in Schuyler and have lived the last 68 years in Colfax County. My family came to Colfax County in 1871 and homesteaded south of Howells.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family.

A: I have been married to my wife Joan for 36 years and we have two daughters. Megan lives in Lincoln and manages a bookstore and Makala is a teacher in Omaha.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am currently the county commissioner for district 3 in Colfax County and I work at Bomgaars part-time in Schuyler.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I like being involved and helping people in whatever capacity I can. This community is where I grew up and the people here are my friends and neighbors. I hope they know they can count on me. I am currently the county commissioner and have enjoyed interacting with and helping the residents of the county and I hope to continue doing so.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I have been involved in my community for the past 30 years. I coached soccer and softball and was the president of the Youth Girl's Softball Association. I was a parish council member for St. Mary's Church in Schuyler for eight years. I then ran for Schuyler Community Schools' board of education and served for 12 years. I am a certified hunter safety instructor and have taught approximately 200 students. I am currently on the City of Schuyler's planning and zoning commission. I am also currently the County Commissioner for the 3rd District in Colfax County.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: After 15 years of owning and operating an assisted living facility and the last 16 years in customer service, I pride myself on being understanding and helpful. The last three years as the current county commissioner, I have always listened to questions and concerns of the people of the county and have helped them to the best of my ability.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Taxes are one of the biggest concerns and as a member of the board of commissioners I will always do my best to be financially responsible with the taxpayers' money. The flood of 2019 proved flooding is always an issue and needs to be addressed as problems arise. We will try to mitigate the damages and keep our residents safe. As the commissioner I constantly drive the roads in my district and check on conditions that might prove to be a problem and report those back to the roads department.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county could do better? Why?

A: Our county is run by a great group of employees. They are dedicated to serving the community. Myself and the other county commissioners work very well together and we welcome any suggestions on how we can improve county operations.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: I rode my horse Cheyenne over the Continental Divide in Colorado during snowstorm on a late season elk hunt with two of my best friends.

