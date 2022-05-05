Q&A: Paul Ehernberger

Question: Name and Position?

Answer: Paul Ehernberger, Colfax County Commissioner, District 3.

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

A: I grew up in Schuyler, played in a rock band from the north end of Colfax County as a teenager, managed a grain elevator in Rogers as a young adult, and presently live north of Rogers on Maple Creek.

Although I have often worked for companies on the East and West coasts, I’ve continued to maintain residence in Colfax County for over 70 years. Almost all of that time I’ve lived in Colfax County Commissioner District 3. I’ve been a taxpaying property owner in Colfax County for nearly 50 years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family.

A: I have one son, two daughters, two step-sons, four grandchildren and my lovely wife, Valerie.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am retired. My wife works for QC Supply. Valerie and I also enjoy working together on wildlife habitat development, recreational land management, agri-tourism, advertising, branding, messaging and online marketing for businesses, communities and organizations.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I am very concerned about the future for our children and grandchildren.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I’ve lived a long life of local community service. During the past decade I’ve been a unifier, leading efforts among four Rotary clubs in Colfax, Platte and Madison counties to nurture a cooperative sense of community among diverse populations, materially and academically helping immigrants to learn American history and earn U.S. citizenship. Subsequently, I was appointed chairman of Rotary’s Youth and Young Adult District Committee, also chairing the district’s Public Relations Committee in Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. Gary Huang from Taiwan, president of Rotary International, personally presented me with the esteemed “Service Above Self Award” for this community service.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: My relationship with the people of Colfax County, my knowledge of Colfax County history and my extensive business background qualify me for this office.

Win or lose, this campaign has already given me new friends of every age group throughout District 3. I appreciate the character and hospitality demonstrated by the residents of Colfax County.

Many people regard me as a local historian. Valerie and I have recently served as trustees for the Nebraska Historical Society Foundation.

A leader can have a much more comprehensive perspective of where we are going if we first understand how we got here.

My early career was in the music business, and as the manager of a grain elevator and feed mill.

During my 30s I grew a little record shop into one of the largest consumer electronics stores in Nebraska.

During my 40s I worked in economic development, public policy and national politics. I then managed $500,000+ monthly revenue for a national photography company.

During my 50s I owned Digital Ranch, which contracted with Schuyler schools, filming and broadcasting hundreds of Schuyler community events, also working in the international film industry.

I’ve hired, trained and managed hundreds of employees throughout my career.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: “Inflation/staffing” and “federal government overreach.”

Colfax County government is a service organization. We need to be equitable with the taxpayers' money, and staffed to serve and protect our people.

If elected, I will be researching how our county government maneuvered previous eras of inflation. I also believe that my marketing skills and management experience can help the county to attract and maintain good quality employees.

The current federal government has not only created the inflationary period we are in, but it has eroded the constitutional foundations of our freedom (threatening free enterprise) and is kicking the legs out from under the moral fabric of family, faith and freedom with anti-American ideology. In response to COVID-19, Nebraska public schools kindergarten -12 received $854 million of federal money. I would like to know the criteria for how this money is spent. From what I am reading, many Nebraska Schools statewide are in crisis due to eroding discipline and teachers who are not renewing their contracts. A lion’s share of our property taxes support public schools. We have a duty to invest wisely in the future generations of Colfax County.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county could do better? Why?

A: Aside from claims of needed improvement on county road maintenance and particular property tax assessments, voters seem to be pleased with Colfax County Government.

But voters also realize that it is imperative to have a comprehensive overview of what is happening throughout the entire nation in order to better navigate present and future challenges in our county.

Colfax County citizens have expressed their appreciation of my insight to the problems facing America today, and my passion for protecting Colfax County communities from imminent outside threats. We need to educate ourselves about anti-American ideologies that have increasingly proliferated colleges, universities, seminaries, government, corporations, unions, organizations and other institutions, or our prosperous free society will crumble. We can no longer just go with the status quo. We need to individually get informed, and collectively take a stand in our communities throughout Colfax County.

Voters have told me that even if they might not agree with all my policy positions, they support me because they believe in my strong leadership.

They know that I will take a stand with them for their future. They can count on me to lead by following Jesus.

I will listen, research, communicate and prayerfully take action.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: I’ve been an adventurous traveler. At age 13, I traveled with my sister in a little Volkswagen Karman Ghia to most of the countries in Western Europe, staying in campgrounds, youth hostels and homes of the native people. After that, I enjoyed the freedom of touring with other teenagers in an old red school bus playing rock music in Midwest auditoriums night after night. Much of my adult career required traveling. But my greatest adventure was in 1995-1996, traveling with Ambassador to the United Nations Social & Economic Council Alan Keyes, during his for president of the United States.

