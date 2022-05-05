Q&A: Shawn Messerlie

Question: Name and Position?

Answer: Shawn Messerlie, Sheriff of Colfax County

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

A: I'm from South Sioux City, Sioux City area. I started working for the Village of Leigh in 2004, moved to Leigh in 2009 and started working for the Colfax County Sheriff's Office.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family.

A: My wife Amanda, works for Faith Regional Hospital as a nurse for the past 16 years. I have four children: Shelby (30), Shay (24), Sydney (14) and Syerra (9). Sydney and Syerra are very active in church, sports, dance, band, choir and Scouting. Sydney is currently two ranks away from becoming the first female Eagle Scout in Colfax County. I also have three grandsons.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Sheriff of Colfax County since May of 2020.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: To continue to serve the communities and the county and continue to progress and grow as a sheriff's department.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I am an active Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 211G in Schuyler, I have been Involved with the Colfax County Food and Toy Drive for several years, a Colfax County Food Pantry Board of Director, a Parishioner Religious Education (PRE) teacher at Saint Mary’s Church in Leigh for the past two years, a member of Saint Mary’s Church in Leigh and a member of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force. I have done several student safety talks in schools, day cares and public events. I always support community functions such as fundraisers and local events.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I have 24 years of law enforcement experience, 11 years as a Colfax County Sheriff's deputy and two years as acting sheriff. I am supervisor, management and jail trained and certified. I have worked as a dispatcher, corrections officer, civil service, courtroom security, road patrol and management positions. I also have numerous training hours with Nebraska Association of County Officials, Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management, Nebraska Sheriff Association, and Nebraska Correctional Administration and Management Association.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: First and foremost, I do not support candidates making campaign promises. I support candidates outlining their plans and goals for law enforcement in our local community. Law enforcement has changed significantly both country and state wide and has put a lot of strain on deputies, causing a lot of vacant positions needing to be filled. To be competitive in the workforce, not only for hiring, but also retention for our department, it has become a wage and benefits war to attract and keep people here in Colfax County. Wages and insurance for families are an issue comparatively speaking with other departments in the state. To solve this issue, I have been proactive in expressing concerns to the county commissioners and we are actively looking into how we can compromise something better for our staff. I have inquired with other Northeast Nebraska sheriffs about what other incentives they have offered to their staff. Sheriffs in neighboring counties have not only allowed staff to live outside the county, but have also allowed them to drive a take home vehicle, so long as the distance is within reason. It is an additional incentive to attract and maintain deputies for the county.

Additionally, I have encouraged and allowed deputies to go to extensive and specialized trainings that they are interested in to support their strengths and create a more diverse knowledge base for our deputies. Becoming a better trained deputy will benefit the sheriff's office which in turn benefits the Colfax County citizens. I'm continuing to look at different ways to keep staff because we want to maintain highly trained, qualified and dedicated staff in our county to best benefit the community and allow our department to focus on community needs rather than staff retention.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county could do better? Why?

A: I think it is very important for our department to be capable of effectively supporting and interacting with the community in which they serve. Therefore, I have been proactive in hiring bilingual deputies, dispatchers and staff to be capable of communicating and relating to the people within Colfax County. I currently have multiple bilingual deputies and dispatchers working for the department and I am very encouraged by the difference it has made in connecting with the community. I hope to continue this hiring trend and add more bilingual staff to the department and I hope other county departments will look to do the same.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Raising my daughters!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0