Q&A with new parks and street manager KJ Colvin

Editor’s note: KJ Colvin, the City of Schuyler’s new manager for parks and streets, started in his new position earlier this month. The Schuyler Sun recently sat down with Colvin to ask him about his position and his move to Schuyler.

Question: Where are you from?

Answer: Boston, born and raised. My wife and kids are actually still in Massachusetts at the moment. They will be coming out here as soon as school ends. We didn't want to pull them out halfway through. They're going to be flying out for February vacation. …Just get the lay of the land and see what it's all about and show them how nice everything is that I've been explaining to them.

We were looking for a change … you would think that in a bigger city where there's more funding that there'd be more opportunity for kids and there’s really not. There's so many kids fighting over 12 spots on the baseball team. It's really hard to for a kid to break through into programs like that and we felt our kids were getting overlooked in the school system.

Q: How many kids do you have?

A: Two boys, 13 and 14. Then Feb. 5 will be 17 years I've been married.

Q: How did you come to Schuyler?

A: I worked for a municipality in Massachusetts about a half hour west of Boston called Westborough. All my experience for municipal maintenance is was in the private sector. Since I was 17-years-old I started broom and shovel, digging trenches, and repairing and installing gas lines and water lines and then that progressed into road repair, parks, maintenance, tree work -- everything to do with municipal maintenance. About four years ago, I took a job for the town of Westborough, which put now puts me in the government side of it and it was a big change for me … it's get it done professionally, and perfect the first time. …If something could have taken us two days to do but now we're coming back in two years to redo it, that's not proper. We want it 100% the first time and have it up to what the residents deserve, the proper facilities.

That's what we're working out slowly (in Schuyler). With this being such a small city, we don't have the tax revenue that a bigger city like Omaha, Lincoln or even Columbus. We have to work with what we have and we'll upgrade the equipment as we go.

I'm liking the city. So far everybody I've met has been very encouraging and helpful. I’ve attended two city council meetings. And all the city councilors seem that they are 100% for the city, which is what I want to be a part of. I'm here to succeed. And my success is going to hinge on everybody helping as a whole for the city.

I have a good group of guys that are working for me in the street department. …I'm relying on them a lot for the invaluable knowledge that they can provide me. If I come to any intersection in town, these guys know what's under there, how long ago this was repaired, who repaired it.

Q: What do you do in your free time?

A: My kids’ (activities).You could always find me at the baseball field back home even if there wasn't a game or practice. We'd always be at the ball field. I fish.

Q: What are your responsibilities?

A: I manage the streets, the parks, drainage, the dike, the ballroom, (the campgrounds) and the swimming pool. I'm excited about the pool because that's new learning for me.

--

Colvin has been on the job a little less than one month but he already has several projects up his sleeve. One of the projects is when the weather clears up, he said, the bleachers at Merchants Park will get updated. Also, he added, the cement planters that can be seen around the downtown will most likely get painted and there some city employees will be taking training regarding the pool in the event that pool staff are unable to work when the facility is open.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

