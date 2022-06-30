QC Supply holds annual 'Prepare for the fair' demo and display

For the past several years, QC Supply, just off of Colfax Street and Highway 30, has held educational demonstrations or informative seminars several weeks before the Colfax County Fair.

June 23, the store held this year's presentation to talk to customers about animal nutrition ahead of the fair. Clippers were given away as part of the festivities, to Cassie Swanson and Jennifer Ruby.

Tammy Headley, regional store manager for QC Supply, said the "Prepare for the fair" events are a great educational opportunity for those showing animals at the fair, kids and adults alike.

"I think it's very informative for them. They ask a lot of good questions and interact a lot. A lot of them come here knowing what questions they want to ask beforehand," Headley said.

Headley, who's been with QC Supply for 13 years and regional store manager for one, added that QC Supply is involved with the fair outside of their educational event as well.

"A lot of our employees are involved. I know a couple of the guys have daughters that show, they spend a lot of time there," Headley said. "We've always done the watermelon feed too."

Typically, the store brings in live demonstrations of some sort, but this year focused on Purina's High Octane show supplement line. Purina Consultant Libby Michaud and Purina Lifestyle Product Specialist Lindsey Kester were in the store all day to answer questions about the products.

"We are talking about how people can use high octane supplements and finish their animal closer to the fair," Michaud said.

Michaud added that they are specifically focusing on the end stage of raising a show animal with this year's setup.

"As the fair gets closer, cattle, goats, sheep, pigs, they might need to trim fat, add muscle, get some gut fill, whatever look they're trying to obtain," Michaud said.

Throughout the day, Michaud and Kester worked with a wide range of curious patrons. Michaud said one family had four goats all with different needs, which a young girl asked about.

"Typically adults are the ones making the buying decisions, the kids are more interested in learning how they can work with and show animals," Michaud said.

Michaud said they hope to continue the live animal demonstrations in the future.

"We try to do something a little different every year. Next year, we hope to bring in a goat, for some live demos on fitting and showmanship," Michaud said.

Their big product for this year, she added, is called "Golden Ticket," which levels fat and muscle levels for show animals.

"With humans, you're trying to cut fat and build muscle, but with animals, that's not the case," Michaud said.

