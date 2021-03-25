Rain, winds thought to be cause of C Street building's wall collapse

“That was our Post over there … Instead of putting all that money into that building, it was cheaper to just rent for our monthly meeting in the (Eagles building),“ he said.

The C Street building also was not handicap accessible, noted Rose.

Still, Jerry said he voted against selling it.

“But we sold it anyway because we’re all getting older,” he noted. “That building is probably old as we are or it's older and that was our home and they ended up selling it … that’s life I guess.”

The two have fond memories inside the building, including Christmas parties.

Some residents have graduation memories there, and the building was the site of a wrestling banquet for children and parties, the Mundils said. A lot of families probably have memories in the building, Rose said.

“It means a lot to me,” Jerry told the Sun on March 18. “It’s just one side, it’s the west side of the wall that fell in. I don’t know if the rest of the building is sound or not.”

The area had been shut down, Rose added, with barricades around it so no one could enter.