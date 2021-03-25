Rain, winds thought to be cause of C Street building's wall collapse

An exterior wall of a building collapsed in downtown Schuyler last week, the damage likely due to the rain and winds, City Administrator Will De Roos said.
Information from the Colfax County Assessor's Office lists the owner as Hilda Raya, De Roos said. Raya could not be reached for comment.
“The building, as far as we’re able to tell, is in good structural health,” De Roos said. “The old brick on the wall of the building downtown kind of collapsed and sheared off away from the building.”
It’s just the bricks that fell, he noted. The fallen bricks from the building, 1127 C St., were discovered the morning of March 14.
As of its Tuesday morning deadline, the Sun could not confirm what is housed in the building.
Photos provided to the Sun by County Attorney Denise Kracl show the grey-painted bricks on one side of the building petering out to reveal the underside of red bricks. Closer to the end of the wall, the red bricks stop in an uneven line, showing viewers from where bricks had fallen. The building's wooden, structural support is revealed, spanning over the end of the one wall and most of the west wall.
Bricks lay on a pile on the ground.
The building formerly housed American Legion Post 47 of Schuyler, Rose Mundil noted. It was sold about five or six years ago, her husband Jerry said. Jerry is a member of the Legion.
“That was our Post over there … Instead of putting all that money into that building, it was cheaper to just rent for our monthly meeting in the (Eagles building),“ he said.
The C Street building also was not handicap accessible, noted Rose.
Still, Jerry said he voted against selling it.
“But we sold it anyway because we’re all getting older,” he noted. “That building is probably old as we are or it's older and that was our home and they ended up selling it … that’s life I guess.”
The two have fond memories inside the building, including Christmas parties.
Some residents have graduation memories there, and the building was the site of a wrestling banquet for children and parties, the Mundils said. A lot of families probably have memories in the building, Rose said.
“It means a lot to me,” Jerry told the Sun on March 18. “It’s just one side, it’s the west side of the wall that fell in. I don’t know if the rest of the building is sound or not.”
The area had been shut down, Rose added, with barricades around it so no one could enter.
As of Thursday, March 18, the owner was in the process of removing the bricks and rebuilding, De Roos said. The owner is responsible for the removal, he noted.
On Monday, March 22, De Roos told the Sun the bricks had been picked up and both lanes of the street were open. The barricades were moved closer to the building, he noted.
A structural engineer examined the structures and building inspectors came by, he added.
“We believe it’s going to be fine for being fixed up,” he said. “Right now people are not allowed inside of it, just because of the potential risk.”
Most likely, there was some sort of crack, De Roos noted, that allowed water to get in and corroded over time, he said.
The wind and rain were the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said.
