Reach out, girl scout: Girl Scouts holding event for outreach troop in Schuyler

For over 100 years the Girl Scouts of America have provided girls the opportunity to learn life skills and socialize in an organized capacity.

On Jan. 14, Schuyler Public Library will host an event aimed at starting a troop in Schuyler. The troop, though, is unique in that it is an outreach troop. Outreach Specialist Gracie Ellis said outreach troops allow those who normally could not afford GSA activities to participate, funded by grants and donations.

“Outreach troops are all paid for, membership is paid for, supplies, badges, programming, field trips, speakers,” Ellis said.

The troop will function like a normal troop, Ellis added, with various events and community support and outreach measures implemented in their activities. There were previous attempts at establishing a group but it did not stick due to COVID-19.

“We did do outreach before the pandemic hit, but when that hit it fizzled and gave us some troubles. Now we’re out and trying to get reintroduced, trying to start things up again,” Ellis said.

This particular group, Ellis said, receives some assistance from the Columbus Area United Way as well as from some of the scouts in the Columbus area.

“The girls are raising money through cookies, nuts, candy and artVentures (art shows and auctions), so it is very girl-led,” Ellis said. “We’ll have a troop meeting just to get people there, let them choose what badges they want to work on.”

Karina Perez, executive director of Centro Hispano in Columbus, has a child in the outreach troop there, as well as one child who can’t technically join yet but likes to tag along. Centro Hispano hosts the group’s meetings and events.

“When Gracie came and presented the opportunity for Centro to help host a troop we were really excited just to see kids who maybe don’t think it’s an opportunity that exists in their world,” Perez said. “I think people think immediately of cost and that would maybe impede others looking further into it.”

Perez said the troop does have fun activities, such as painting days coming up soon, and learn fun things about the world around them but it also gets kids involved in their community and introduces them to groups and organizations like Centro Hispano.

“For us it’s an opportunity to connect with little girls in the area who want to give back to the community,” Perez said. “I think teaching that at a young age is important and Gracie’s done a great job with that.”

The pizza party and troop meeting will take place at the Schuyler Public Library, 108 E. 18th St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be activities and opportunities to sign up for the new troop. There is no cost, however, those interested are asked to RSVP with Ellis by calling 402-835-9149 or emailing gellis@girlscoutsnebraska.org