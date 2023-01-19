Recognizing the community: Chamber Recognition Nite and Ag Night on tap for February

The Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce regularly recognizes area businesses and business owners, but in February, it will offer a select bunch a little bit of extra recognition for their contributions to the community.

On Feb. 9, for the first time, the chamber, Schuyler Central High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter and Cargill will hold an Ag Night event during a series of SCHS basketball games.

Chamber Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said admission will be free for farmers, who will be recognized via a performance by the pep band at halftime of the girls' game at 6:30 p.m. and a video presentation at halftime of the boys' game at 7:30 p.m.

"We asked farmers, back in the spring during planting and during harvest, if they would just snag a few pictures of them planting and harvesting," Jedlicka said.

During the games, there will also be raffles and an opportunity for farmers who are alumni of the high school to do a tour and see how it's changed.

"We're just trying to get more people to attend the games and bring in different people from ag and the school to help build relationships," Jedlicka said.

After the boys' game, there will be a social hour at the Schuyler Golf Club, featuring scrapbooks from FFA, Jedlicka said, another opportunity to look back in time and connect.

"Everyone who wants to come look at those can reminisce and talk about how it's changed from then to now and the projects and FFA experiences," Jedlicka said. "We're really focusing on community unity and spending time together and building relationships."

On Feb. 22, the chamber will hold its annual recognition night to honor the milestones of area businesses as well as recognize four businesses in other categories.

The Newcomer award is presented to the highest-voted new business. Chamber Supporter is presented to the business or individual who has most assisted or helped the chamber in the past year. Deep-Rooted is presented to the business that shows the most connection to the community, and the Business of the Year goes to the overall highest-voted.

"When I started with the chamber I took over the banquet thinking I really wanted to have awards and recognition be very purposeful," Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka added that the simple recognition of the business, even saying its name at the event is beneficial. Mayor Art Lindberg, owner of Schuyler Home and Building Supply, 2021-2022's business of the year, said the title does tend to attract some interest.

"When we get a title like this business of the year it draws more attention to us. 'Oh you're business of the year?' We see our traffic increase with that, more sales, people come in to ask questions about things that they might be doing looking for suggestions," Lindberg said.

Lindberg added that the award itself is meaningful because it isn't just a recognition from the chamber, but from the community.

"It’s a really good feeling. It's satisfying knowing the community recognizes you for your work," Lindberg said. "What it means to the business is it shows dedication to our store and dedication to supporting local."

The awards are presented in a rather unique fashion. Rather than opting for a trophy, plaque or certificate, the chamber gives the winners bricks with a plaque affixed to them with their name and title. The bricks, sourced from Schuyler streets that have been renovated, Jedlicka said, are symbolic of having a piece of Schuyler.

"On our form we say 'investing in the chamber is investing in your business,' and by recognizing them this is edifying that investment and thanking them. They are what makes Schuyler successful," Jedlicka said.

Plattsmouth Chief of Police Steve Rathman will speak on the need for organizational change in modern times at the event, Jedlicka said.

The nomination window is currently open for the awards. The chamber will send out the forms for nomination in its newsletter and on social media in the upcoming weeks.