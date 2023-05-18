The Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Schuyler, located at 322 E 11th St., has been a part of Schuyler for many years. Its historic nature, while significant, is not necessarily "new" looking to new members, which is why they have started doing some improvements over the past couple months.

Dale Wolfe, a member of the Eagles club, said that a lot of the work has been by volunteers unless it has to be done by a contractor, which enhances the club's social aspect in its own way.

"It's typically volunteer unless we have to hire it out. Everybody jumps in, rolls their sleeves up and helps out. It's been a great bonding experience in addition to getting it done," Wolfe said.

Wolfe said that many of the improvements and enhancements have been small things that simply improve the quality of the space, from a credit card reader and new drink options to better restroom facilities and a jukebox. They are keeping some of the classic standbys as well, he added.

"We brought in some fancier drinks, different beers like imports, Modelo, Corona, everybody likes those more now," Wolfe said. "Shuffleboard and pool are always there, but we're doing a lot of things, the auxiliary is helping a lot."

Jim Viglicky, board president, said they are also trying to make the ambience more enticing in an effort to draw new members with the idea that people come in for whatever reason and like things enough to find an existing member and join.

"We're trying to be more upbeat than we used to be, have a little friendlier atmosphere that hopefully is going to be a draw," Viglicky said.

The biggest visible change, Wolfe noted, is the plastic signage on the door welcoming guests. In recent years, he said, many social organizations and community groups have struggled to bring in new members and these small changes that make them feel even a little bit more welcome help a lot.

Viglicky said the process has been gradual, in bits and pieces as they work on one thing and find another that could use a little help. It all comes down to bringing people into the building, he said.

"It's a matter of keeping the front door open. You need customers in any business and you have to increase the amount of traffic coming in," Viglicky said. "Obviously we can't do everything overnight, we're picking up things that need it, do one project and go on to the other. We're upgrading the restrooms and getting an automatic dishwasher right now. After that, we'll come up with something else."

At the end of it all, Wolfe said, the changes are about making people feel like they can come in and join in a steak fry or a chicken fry or whatever event the Eagles are holding, and possibly even decide to stay.

"We realize it has to be an experience that's inclusive to older and younger members, a place people want to go and enjoy," Wolfe said.