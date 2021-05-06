Reha retires from 45-year long career as nurse

“My grandma would have headaches and I would always want to take care of her,” she said. “That’s probably where it came from.”

She went to school at what is now Clarkson College in Omaha. It took three full years, with no summer breaks and was a big transition from the farm to the city.

“I was ready for it,” Reha said.

She eventually graduated in May 1976.

After graduating, she had to pass a state board exam, which she recalled she was nervous about.

“Basically everything revolves on that,” Reha noted. “It is stressful … back then, (the results) just came in an envelope in the mail. You had to wait weeks.”

After working in small hospitals in the area including CHI Health Schuyler, she joined Schuyler Community Schools in 2007, where she tells students she attended their school when she was younger.

About eight years ago, she stopped working at CHI Health Schuyler and focused entirely on school work.

“I felt that it was time to choose an appropriate second act to my nursing career,” she said.

Reha really cares about the students, Schuyler Middle School Principal Jesse Zavadil said.