Reha retires from 45-year long career as nurse

Carol Reha has pretty much always known she wanted to be a nurse, since she was around 8- to 10-years-old.
Now, after 45 years as a registered nurse and around 13 of those years with Schuyler Community Schools, she is retiring. Her last day is May 31.
“My husband died recently of cancer and I just realized how short life is,” Reha said. “I think it was time to do a few things that I’ve been waiting to do for a long, long time.”
Her list includes grandma duty and going to her grandson’s sporting events. If COVID allows, she said, she would like to do some traveling.
One of her goals is to be bored.
“I haven’t been bored in 45 years,” Reha added. “I’ve been working for 45 years and then raising four sons.”
This past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has been all-consuming.
“We’ve been very involved in that, from keeping our staff, our students, the community (safe),” Reha said. “We’re ending the school year with assisting CHI Schuyler and the (East-Central District) Health Department with the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Reha’s life has been very full-circle.
She grew up on a farm in Colfax County and attended Fisher’s Elementary School and Schuyler Central High School.
“My grandma would have headaches and I would always want to take care of her,” she said. “That’s probably where it came from.”
She went to school at what is now Clarkson College in Omaha. It took three full years, with no summer breaks and was a big transition from the farm to the city.
“I was ready for it,” Reha said.
She eventually graduated in May 1976.
After graduating, she had to pass a state board exam, which she recalled she was nervous about.
“Basically everything revolves on that,” Reha noted. “It is stressful … back then, (the results) just came in an envelope in the mail. You had to wait weeks.”
After working in small hospitals in the area including CHI Health Schuyler, she joined Schuyler Community Schools in 2007, where she tells students she attended their school when she was younger.
About eight years ago, she stopped working at CHI Health Schuyler and focused entirely on school work.
“I felt that it was time to choose an appropriate second act to my nursing career,” she said.
Reha really cares about the students, Schuyler Middle School Principal Jesse Zavadil said.
“Detail oriented … there’s nothing that gets past her,” Zavadil said. “There’s no such thing as an oversight with Carol.”
She also advocates for staff, he added.
“She also helps organize fun ways to recognize office birthdays,” he said. “She’s been a big part of our educator health alliance.”
Reha has also been a TeamMate, a school-based mentor.
In her job as a nurse, she noted it has been fun to watch students grow up, stay in contact with them and be an adult they can rely on.
“I loved working with kids. My husband coached Legion baseball for many years, and so we worked with the youth and just enjoyed mentoring them and being around them,” Reha said.
She still plans to substitute, when it’s allowed.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.