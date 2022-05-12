Reinecke Motors celebrates 96th anniversary

Reinecke Motor Company is celebrating 96 years of business in Schuyler.

In May of 1926, Lloyd “Rex” Reinecke opened a Ford dealership in Schuyler in the former Dlouhy Auto Company building with Gilbert Eacker.

The Kopac brothers had been the only Ford dealership in Schuyler prior to the partnership, and had actually employed Reinecke at their lot at 104 E 11th Street, now Healy Agri Service, before Ford cut their franchise.

Dave Reinecke, current owner of Reinecke Motors, said sometimes Ford would just cut franchises, back when companies had more liberty to conduct business in that manner.

“They could just do that back then. If they didn’t want you or like you for whatever reason, they’d cancel your franchise agreement,” Dave said.

Eacker and Reinecke operated their Ford dealership as a partnership until Eacker died in 1944, causing his wife Leona to take over his part of the business. During this time, Rex's son John joined Rex in the family business and bought out Leona's part of the company. In the late 1950s, the name was changed to Reinecke Motor Company.

Dave and Jeff Reinecke currently operate the dealership as third-generation owner/operators. Before them, their father and grandfather worked at the dealership their whole lives.

“It’s kind of a second home, something I enjoy and grew up with,” Jeff said.

The brothers have worked full time at the dealership for over 40 years, but they both said they worked there even as kids for years before that.

“I’ve been here 45 years full-time, but I worked here for seven years even before that. My brother and I washed cars, started from the bottom,” Dave said.

Dave and Jeff worked at the dealership through high school, even coming in on weekends in college to wash cars and help out.

“When I was a senior, I thought this was what I wanted to do,” Dave said. “Dad thought we should go to college in case something changed so we’d have something to fall back on.”

Jeff returned to the dealership to continue doing what he knew and enjoyed. Dave completed a degree in business. Since then, both have remained in the family business. Dave said they’re not the only ones who have stuck around for the long haul

“We’re fortunate. Most of our people are here for a long time. We had some ladies who worked here from high school all the way into their 70s, and their dad worked here (the building) before my grandpa came along,” Dave said.

Jeff said one of the things that makes the job enjoyable for him is the people. Like the employees, their customers are loyal.

“I think over the years we’ve had a lot of good employees and a lot of good customers, not just from Schuyler but from the surrounding areas. We treat people right,” Jeff said.

Dave agreed that the customers make the job more interesting and enjoyable.

“I have great memories of former coworkers and customers. I think of some of the older gentlemen who would come in here, old retired guys who came in to see what was going on every day,” Dave said.

As for how they’ve handled the family business, the brothers think they’ve done all right, doing what they know and love and keeping the family business alive.

“I know dad and grandpa are looking down at us saying ‘good, they haven’t messed it up,’” Dave chuckled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0