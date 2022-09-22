Relieved of duty: Colfax County's last Civil War veteran honored with placard

Thursday, Oct. 15, 1936, the Schuyler Sun issued the obituary for one Henry Foust, Sr., Schuyler and Colfax County's last Civil War veteran. On Sept. 13, 2022, a small crowd gathered at the Schuyler Cemetery to honor his life and service.

Foust, 90 at the time of his passing, was originally from Indiana and grew up in Iowa. In 1863, during the war, Foust wanted to enlist, and attempted to do at the age of 17. Naturally, he was rejected. Living in Sommerset, Iowa, at the time, he made his way on foot to Des Moines, and once again attempted to enlist.

According to his obituary, Foust had a trick up his sleeve, or rather, shoes, in the form of the numbers one and eight he had clipped out of a calendar. When asked his age, Foust simply said "I am over 18."

Under Company M of the Eighth Iowa Cavalry, Foust spent a lot of his military career on the East Coast, and was even enlisted to search for John Wilkes Booth following the assassination of Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Before his death at the age of 90, Foust had 16 children, of whom 12 survived him along with 50 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Norman Weber, Department Commander of the Nebraska Sons of Union veterans of the Civil War made a short speech on the morning of Sept. 13 relieving Foust of his duty almost 90 years after his passing.

This is part of the organization's Lost Soldier Project, which aims to recognize and mark the gravesites of every county in America's last Civil War veterans. Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 92 have been recognized, with the exception of Arthur County, for which they have no record. henry is the 34th to be recognized.

"We did David City and we did Purple Cane last year," Weber said. "We're not just the department of Nebraska, we're the department of Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota."

Weber added that this is due to the state of Nebraska being the Nebraska Territory during the Civil War.

"My camp has members in four states and 18 towns," Weber said. "When we get together it's a matter of who's close by."

There are five camps in Nebraska, Weber said, located in Wisner, Fremont, Lincoln, Omaha and five counties up for grabs.

On Foust's military grave marker, Weber affixed a small metal medallion which, when scanned with a smartphone, gives a history of Foust's life and military career.

Schuyler Cemetery Board Chairman Willard Horak said Foust's family homesteaded somewhere in the Schuyler area, around HWY 15. The last remnants of the city in which Foust likely lived is the under-renovation Grandview Cemetery.

"They homesteaded in Grandview and I only live two miles north of Grandview. There's nothing there now, there was a Grandview Hall when I was young but nothing there now," Horak said.

While the homestead is gone now, Foust lives on for those who care to know him. More info on Foust can be found by scanning the QR code on his family memorial on the first right turn in Schuyler Cemetery.