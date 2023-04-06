Officially, the Week of the Young Child is slated for April 1-7 according to the National Association for the Education of Young Children. However, given Easter Sunday is on April 9, Kim Parsons, early childhood community coordinator with Communities for Kids, decided to do things differently.

"Because it is the week before Easter and so many families have a lot of church-related activities, we decided to start our week off on Thursday, not go through one whole week. That's why we're just doing the next Monday and Tuesday, so people can prepare for the Easter holiday," Parsons said on March 31.

The festivities kicked off on March 30 with Cookies with Cops, now an annual event where kids can come meet and have fun with local law enforcement, including the Schuyler Police Department, the Colfax County Sheriff's Office and conservation officers from Game and Parks.

March 31 featured Tots on the Turf, an event Parsons started in the last year that allows smaller children and toddlers an opportunity to play in the Schuyler Middle School Fieldhouse without older kids around. Parsons said while this activity isn't especially groundbreaking, she was excited to give some area early child care providers a little token of appreciation.

"I've made art supply boxes, so they will each get an art supply box to do creative art projects with their kiddos," Parsons said.

April 3 started off activities in the next week with "Sing with Me, Baby," a feature by Tasha Eldridge, a former music educator, with music and education for caregivers and parents on why music is so important for young children's development.

"She's very talented, she's coming to sing and get the kids to enjoy music and help parents understand the importance of singing, dancing and playing music with their children," Parsons said.

Samantha Ladwig, assistant principal at Schuyler Central High School, is a member of an early childhood committee in Schuyler and was at the Cookies with Cops event to hand out surveys, something she's been working heavily with in her duties with the committee.

"The purpose of the surveys is to find out what the perception of quality child care is in our community from community members," Ladwig said. "We know there's a lack of day care and early childhood education and we don't have enough in-home or certified in the community to fill the need, but we also know some families prefer to have family members take care of them while they're working."

Ladwig went on to say the survey asked for scoring regarding all aspects of early childhood education and child care, as well as information regarding participants' preferences in regards to center-based or home-based. Ladwig said that child care at this age has a profound effect on the children's futures. Fun events like Cookies with Cops and Tots on the Turf, she said, do that and provide families a way to have fun at the same time.

"The purpose is also to make people aware of the importance of quality early child care and education because, from my perspective as a high school admin and as a teacher for both middle school and high school, whether or not a child gets quality care as a young child does affect the rest of their educational experience when they're older," Ladwig said.