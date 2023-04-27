Over the years, the building that houses Papa Mike's at 170 Tilden St. in Richland has seen a lot of change. So has its owner.

Sara Galley, owner, proprietor and resident smiling face at Papa Mike's Bar and Grill, opened the restaurant on May 1, 2018, just a couple months after losing her father, namesake Papa Mike himself. Less than a month after opening, she was struck another blow.

"Then, 24 days after I opened, here's the bad part, my 15-year-old daughter got killed in a car accident," Galley said. "But I've kept it going, worked through that, worked through COVID, worked through the flood (2019)."

If one looks immediately to the left upon entering Papa Mike's, they'll see a memento of Galley's daughter, a simple "Mariah was here!" written on a chalkboard-painted door, covered with a pane of acrylic to protect it from sleeves and jackets. To the upper left of the bar area, there is also a Christmas tree, Mariah's from the Christmas before she passed, with a photo of her and Galley in front of it.

Galley's attachment to the facility stems from one of its many former lives, when she was a child. Prior to buying the restaurant, she had no experience in a restaurant kitchen or owning a business herself. She jumped into the industry with experience in bartending and working at a garden supply store.

"I worked at Bomgaars in Schuyler at the time and someone randomly comes in and says 'hey, did you know the place in Richland's for sale?'" Galley said. "I used to come in here when I was like three."

She got things back in operating condition, made up a menu based on what she knew how to cook and got to work immediately. Now, five years later, Papa Mike's is still going. Of course, with all the challenges she's faced, she has had to make some changes.

"Before COVID I used to be open for breakfast but after COVID I had people quit, with the whole unemployment kind of thing," Galley said. "I was working here for 16, 18 hours a day and I was like 'I can't do this every day.'"

Breakfast, she said, has been reduced to one morning a month and her hours had to be changed. Galley said one key to the restaurant's survival to this point and to her ability to jump into the foodservice industry is her love for customer service and friendly personality.

"I'm really good with people, easy-going, and people like me for the most part, very good customer service, that helps, being personable, and it's kind of cozy in here," Galley said.

The best part of the job, she said, is the same people who come in for her food and personality, and have kept the business going for the past five years. One of those loyal customers, who has been going to the restaurant long before Galley owned it, Russ Shonka, said Galley's personality and approachability are what sets her apart.

"She's a good people person. People ain't scared to talk to the owner, there's been previous owners who wouldn't give you the time of day and that turns you off, you know?" Shonka said.

Shonka has known Galley since she was a child, he said, being neighbors for some time, even. With Richland's relatively small population and off-the-beaten-path location from the highway, he said, she's managed to hang on well to her customers and gain some new ones.

"It's a small community, you stay in touch. There's a lot of older neighbors who used to come in pretty regularly, probably 20 or 30," Shonka said. "A local establishment loses its locals, but she's hanging in there."

Galley said she hopes to get a little better advertising along or by the highway to pull in the attention of passersby but has had little luck setting that up as of yet. For now, she's still serving the same friendly faces as she has for the past five years.