Ring, Christmas bells: Salvation Army kettle drive back on

The familiar ding of the Salvation Army Kettle Drive bell ringers signal the beginning of the Christmas season. In Schuyler, they are all volunteers, manning parking lots and vestibules of various businesses across town, Connie Peters, organizer for the drive, said.

“We ring 9-7 on Fridays and Saturdays, and we ring for an hour at a time, so you might see 20 people or more in a day. Some businesses have sign-up sheets, we also have families come in dressed up in their holiday attire singing Christmas carols. It’s part of giving back,” Peters said.

A collaborative effort between CHI Health Schuyler and the Schuyler Ministerial Association, the red kettle drive seeks to provide a last resort for those in need, as decided by a committee of community members.

“It’s great for CHI as an organization, we’re faith-based and our mission is to serve the community. As a nonprofit, part of that mission is to serve and give back, this is a way to get out in the community and give back,” Peters, president of CHI Health Schuyler, said.

The red kettles themselves, a receptacle for pocket change and spare bills, raise funds that go directly back to the Schuyler community, Peters said.

“The purpose is to raise funds to help those in need. Ninety percent of the money raised in Colfax County stays here,” Peters said. “The funds are used as a last ditch effort for those in need, everything from keeping from being evicted, power, gas bills, medicine for sick families that can’t afford it, whatever that need is for the citizens of Colfax County.”

Rich Brabec, a volunteer from Cargill, said the plant sends a few people every year, recruited through a sign-up sheet.

“We volunteer to take a day to help out. It’s a good service, I think it’s important to help people out especially during the holidays,” Brabec said. “It’s a good cause and that’s the number one reason. There’s always people in need and it’s important we do that.”

This year, they hope to hit their usual goal of $5,000. In the past, they’ve gone above and beyond that goal but in recent years, due to reduced traffic and general wariness due to COVID-19, they haven’t quite made it.

Peters added that along with the bell ringers, several local businesses will have small versions of the red kettles in their business for people to deposit their change into. While it may not seem like a lot, Peters said that change makes a big difference.

“You’ll see these small red kettles at like gas stations, wherever people spend money, just to throw change in. Those little kettles bring in significant income as well,” Peters said. “It’s amazing how change adds up, those little kettles bring in about the amount we get from a day or two of bell-ringing.”

Peters said this year, while they’re off to a good start, they are in need of funds more so than some previous years as the increasing cost of living has affected more families in the area and as such, made their funds more in-demand.

“We’re limited to how much we can assist people. We’re meant to be a safety net, a last resort for people for assistance. We do work with other agencies to help those that are most vulnerable,” Peters said.