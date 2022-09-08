Roll with it: Knights of Columbus' Tootsie Roll campaign returns

Every year since 1994, the Knights of Columbus have held its annual Tootsie Roll Drive in Schuyler to support a cause.

The campaign, which has taken place annually, barring a skipped year due to COVID-19 concerns, benefits those with intellectual disabilities, according to Chairman Tom Bayer.

"Fifty percent of the proceeds go to the local ARC, the rest goes to statewide efforts," Bayer said.

Specifically, the funds go to efforts such as Special Olympics of Nebraska, the Ollie Webb Center, Madonna School and Workshop, Villa Marie School, Mosaic, S.M.I.L.E. Inc., Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy and the D.U.E.T. Foundation.

On Sept. 1, Mayor Jon Knutson signed a proclamation at the city municipal building marking the week of Sept 11-18 the official week of the campaign.

"Friday, Saturday and Sunday are the kickoff for the campaign," Bayer explained.

Knutson said he contributes to the campaign every year when it comes around and gladly signed the proclamation, to be made official at a Sept. 6 Schuyler City Council meeting.

"Any time you can assist anyone with needs, I think that's always a good thing. Avery time I see the Tootsie Roll coming around, I get money out," Knutson said.

There is a bit of a personal touch to the campaign, as Knutson and his wife know and have worked with people with intellectual disabilities like those the campaign is aimed toward.

"My wife was a special education teacher for years, so we have a special place for that and I have a brother-in-law with a disability. Any assistance is a great thing," Knutson said.

According to a release from the St. Anthony of Padua Knights of Columbus, the organization has raised nearly $5 million through this campaign.

The main method of fundraising will be at local businesses, where volunteers in vests will have donation buckets decorated like large Tootsie Rolls and will give an actual Tootsie Roll as thanks for donations made.

Of the nearly 250 knights in the Schuyler area, Bayer said 20-30 will be working the campaign through the first few days.

"We solicit at a number of different stores: Parkview, Casey's, Didier's, churches. That's the main way we collect. We also just accept donations, we'll have containers at some of the banks and Burrito House as well," Bayer said.

Bayer added that the Knights of Columbus have many other charitable efforts throughout the year, this is simply one of the more recognizable ones and one with a focus on local need.

"The Knights of Columbus is a charitable organization that does charitable things, this is just one of them," Bayer said. "I know that we have provided some things locally here for people in Schuyler."