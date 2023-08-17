Workplace safety, according to Penelope Leon, Health and Safety Training Institute manager with the Heartland Workers Center, is not the same in every country. That's why Safe and Sound Week focuses on educating immigrant workers across Nebraska about workplace health and safety.

"Over here in our communities, many of the workers are immigrants and new immigrants and they come to this country, some are entrepreneurs, others have permits," Leon said. "They go to work and they don't know the way they need to work here, they don't know safety and health or if they're an entrepreneur they don't know how to start a smart business."

Smart businesses, Leon explained, are those where the administrators and workers know their rights under U.S. labor laws. The Spanish term for these businesses, she said, is negocios saludables, or "healthy businesses." For Safe and Sound Week, the HSTI and Heartland Workers Center held two presentations in Omaha to start, but they will branch out later.

"This one is going to focus more on mental health and wellbeing, so we participate with them, thinking about our communities. We prepared some presentations about safety and approached regular employees and small business owners with them. We [did] two presentations, one on Monday (Aug. 7), the other on Saturday (Aug. 12) in Omaha," Leon said.

Senior Organizer Luis Lucar said that many immigrant workers will come to Schuyler for work, typically at Cargill as it is the largest employer in town and, while they may understand some English, may not be familiar with their responsibilities and rights as a worker.

"One of the main problems most have is a language barrier. Most might be new to the state, to the U.S. and most are not familiar how labor laws work, the regulations and their responsibilities as a new employee, the responsibilities of their employer," Lucar said. "That communication can be really challenging because there's a big gap."

Leon noted that the barrier can also be cultural in nature, with workers not knowing what degree of safety is allowed or even required with their equipment or workplace setting. As such, they may be working hazardously without intent or knowledge.

"Other countries don't have OSHA, they may never talk about health and safety at work or even home. When they come here, it's really hard to understand the need to ask for better machines, a good ladder that's not missing rungs," Leon said. "We try to explain these things so they can work safe and sound and go back to their families the same way. They may be tired, but they're all in one piece."

Lucar added that this isn't about Cargill specifically or places like it, but any workplace, down to the small businesses like Leon described. When workers come home safe and sound, Lucar said, it affects everyone around them.

"It's important in the workplace, not just in meat packing. Every individual's safety has to be a priority. A safe place, a healthy place where mom and dad work turns into happy mom and dad and a happy family," Lucar said.

Safety training events similar to the one in Omaha are planned to come to more rural areas, including Schuyler but dates and times have yet to be set in stone.